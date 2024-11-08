Haris Rauf shines as Pakistan triumphs over Australia

Adelaide [Australia], November 8 : Haris Rauf's match-winning performance in the second ODI against Australia earned him the Player of the Match award at Adelaide Oval on Friday. Reflecting on the victory, Rauf shared his thoughts and emotions.

"We are happy to win this game," Rauf said, expressing the team's joy and satisfaction. "We have fans everywhere in the world; we are just trying to give them happiness," he added.

Rauf attributed his familiarity with the conditions as a key factor in his success. "I have played a lot of games for the Melbourne Stars, so I knew these conditions," he explained. His experience in similar environments clearly played a crucial role in his standout performance.

With this win in Adelaide, the Men in Green have levelled the series against Australia at 1-1. The final ODI on Sunday will serve as the series decider.

The victory on Friday was also historic, marking Pakistan's first win in Adelaide against Australia since 1996.

From the outset, Pakistan appeared dominant. Mohammad Rizwan's side outclassed the Aussies, led by the efforts of Rauf and Saim Ayub.

In the first innings, Rauf delivered a sensational spell, dismantling the Aussie batting line-up for just 163. During the run chase, Ayub's knock propelled the Men in Green towards their target with 23 overs to spare.

Opening for Pakistan, Saim Ayub (82 off 71 balls, including 5 fours and 6 sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (64* off 69 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes) forged a 137-run partnership, making victory seem inevitable. The two openers dominated the Aussie bowlers with ease. Adam Zampa's breakthrough in the 21st over came too late for the hosts to stage a comeback.

Babar Azam (15 off 20 balls, including 1 six) joined Shafique after Ayub's departure, building a 32-run partnership. In the end, with just one run needed, Babar sealed the game in style, striking a six over mid-wicket to secure a nine-wicket victory for Pakistan.

Haris Rauf was named Player of the Match for his extraordinary performance.

Earlier, Pakistan's decision to bowl first paid off as they restricted Australia to a modest 163. Matthew Short (19 off 15 balls, with 3 fours) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (13 off 10 balls, with 3 fours) opened for Australia but managed only a 21-run partnership before Shaheen Afridi claimed the first wicket.

Steven Smith (35 off 48 balls, with 5 fours and 1 six) was Australia's top scorer. Beyond Smith, no other player surpassed 20 runs.

Australia's batting struggled, with key players such as Josh Inglis (18 off 25 balls, with 2 fours), Marnus Labuschagne (6 off 11 balls), and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 21 balls, with 1 six) unable to build substantial innings. Adam Zampa (18 off 21 balls, with 1 four and 1 six) attempted to add some late runs, but Shaheen Afridi dismissed him before he could do further damage.

Australia concluded their innings at 163, with 15 overs unused.

Pakistan's bowling attack, reinvigorated under Rizwan's captaincy, excelled throughout the game. Haris Rauf was the star of the innings, claiming five wickets for 29 runs in his eight-over spell. Shaheen Afridi, regaining form, took three wickets in his eight overs, while Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah contributed with a wicket each.

