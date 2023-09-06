Haris Rauf ties with Waqar Younis to become third-fastest to 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 : Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf tied with former pacer Waqar Younis to become the third-fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets for the nation.

Rauf who is known for his prowess with the ball claimed the wicket of young right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy to reach 50 ODI wickets in 27 matches.

In Pakistan's Asia Cup Super 4 opening clash, Rauf dislodged the bails off the stumps to send the batter to the dugout for a score of 2(9).

Hasan Ali holds the record for claiming the fastest 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan. He achieved the remarkable feat in 24 matches.

Rising pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, holds the second position by reaching the 50-wicket mark in 25 matches.

Pakistan was put to field first by Bangladesh after winning the toss.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that he would have loved to bat first on the pitch as well and said, "We would have batted as well. There's a bit of grass and we'll try to use that. We are looking very well in the pace department. We are used to his heat as we've played a lot of cricket. (One century from equalling Anwar's century count) I am looking forward to this match, I'll try to break the record but I'm looking to win this match. Last night we saw a bit of help for fast bowlers, that's why we have an extra fast bowler."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

