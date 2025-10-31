Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Following her side's win over Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hailed "mathematician" Jemimah Rodrigues for her well-paced century that took down the Aussies and expressed how the support of home fans never made Team India feel alone, despite three successive losses in the group stage that left them thinking about their execution.

Rodrigues and Harmanpreet's record-breaking 167-run stand helped India secure a historic win over Australia by five wickets, setting up a final clash against South Africa on November 2, which would crown a brand new world champion. India made history by becoming the first team to knock off a target in excess of 300 runs in a World Cup knockout match, and also ended their 15-match winning streak that started from the 2022 edition of the tournament.

"Yeah, I am absolutely very proud. I don't have the words to express myself, but I am feeling great. This time you have us playing, which we have been working hard for so many years. It's amazing. I can't believe this. (What was the first thing you said to the coach?) We have discussed doing this. We have been working incredibly hard, and both of us are extremely proud of this team. We have that trust that every player can win any match, at any time, in any situation. We made a few mistakes in this tournament, but at the end of the day, we have been learning from our mistakes, and today was the day when we wanted to do everything in our favour in every situation. We were working hard. We kept telling ourselves to be there for the team, and I think that really worked for us," she said during the post-match presentation.

Harmanpreet said that after three successive losses to Australia, South Africa and England during the group stage, the four-run loss to England being a harrowing one, the team realised that they were not executing their plans well, especially during the last five overs and had to be more risk-taking.

"That day (after loss to England by four runs), we had realised that we did not execute ourselves really well, especially the last five overs. We were late by two or three overs. We could have taken a bit more risk a few overs earlier, but I think that really cost us, and that is what we all discussed in the team room: we had to recalibrate because once you are out of the game, it is very hard to come back. After all, I know it is a 50-over game. You have a lot of chances to keep coming back if you're making mistakes, but the last five overs are something where you have to be very particular. You have to be very calculative. I think we all knew what we had to do," she added.

Harmanpreet hailed Jemimah as someone willing to do well for the team and take responsibility.

"She is someone who is always very calculative and wants to take the responsibility, and we always have that trust in her, and today was a very special knock from her. We both had a perfect time on the pitch. Whenever we were batting, we were complimenting each other and calculating, and she was doing all the calculations there for me, and I think that was something she was always good at in the game, and I really enjoy batting with her. She is a mathematician," the skipper said.

"Before I go, she always keeps telling me, we have got five runs, we have got two more balls left. So before I say anything, she is already saying it to me. I think that shows how involved she is, and I was amazed to see what she was thinking and how she was even pushing me. So let us give a lot of credit to her," she added.

Reaching the third WC final after 2005 and 2017, Harmanpreet said that the team has already started thinking of the title clash and playing in home conditions makes this tournament even more special for the team as they want to give the fans their first-ever women's WC to cherish.

"We are not playing alone, fans are always with us, and we are so proud that every game they are coming and pushing us. I think they have been amazing, even though when we lost, we were getting messages that this World Cup is not the end; you guys are amazing, and you can change the result any day, any time. I think that shows how involved we are with you. I think we are not alone, and the entire country is with us," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

