Harmanpreet Kaur Lifts India’s First-Ever ICC Women’s World Cup Trophy After Historic Win Over South Africa; See Photos and Videos of Celebration

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy after leading her team to a 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium. It was a landmark moment as Kaur became the first Indian captain to win a Women’s World Cup in any format. Kaur received the trophy from ICC Chairman Jay Shah before celebrating with her teammates in front of a packed crowd.

Ladies and gentlemen, the new World Champions - INDIA!



They BELIEVED. The whole of India BELIEVED.

Put your hands together for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 winners - #TeamIndia

Team India rises as World Champions!

A moment for the history books. #MithaliRaj celebrates with the World Champions Team India!

Moments etched in history

After South Africa opted to field, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start with a 104-run partnership. Shafali top scored with 87, while Deepti Sharma added 58 runs and later took five wickets to seal the victory. Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India post 298 runs.

In reply, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a fighting century, but Deepti’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show turned the match India’s way. South Africa were bowled out for 246, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

With the win, India became only the fourth team to claim the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining Australia, England and New Zealand.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).