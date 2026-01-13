Harmanpreet Kaur’s Unbeaten 71 Powers Mumbai Indians to 7-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 (VIDEO)

Mumbai Indians (WPL) vs Gujarat Giants (WPL) Match Scorecard: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 71 off 43 balls to lead Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League match here Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Gujarat, asked to bat first, posted 192 for five, thanks to a late blitz from Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali. Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and a six, while Fulmali scored 36 off 15 deliveries, striking three fours and three sixes.

Aces the chase in style 😎



Captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads @mipaltan to a dominating 7️⃣-wicket victory 💙



This is also #MI's highest successful run chase in #TATAWPL 🤝



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Dxufu4Pisz#KhelEmotionKa | #MIvGGpic.twitter.com/IKoqVlYqhn — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 13, 2026

In reply, Mumbai Indians reached 193 for three in 19.2 overs, with Nicola Carey contributing an unbeaten 38 off 23 balls. Amanjot Kaur also played a key role, scoring 40 off 26 deliveries after early wickets of Hayley Matthews (22 off 12 balls) and Gunalan Kamalini (13 off 12 balls) left the team struggling at 37 for two in the fifth over.

Mumbai Indians (WPL) vs Gujarat Giants (WPL) Match Scorecard:

Gujarat Giants: 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43*, Bharti Fulmali 36)

Mumbai Indians: 193/3 in 19.2 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 71*, Amanjot Kaur 40)