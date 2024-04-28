Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first in India Women's T20I opener against Bangladesh

Sylhet [Bangladesh], April 28 : India Women's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"We will bat first and put pressure on them. We don't have many thoughts in mind. Looks like a good wicket. We will see how the wicket is behaving and then look for a score. We are going with three spinners and two medium pacers," Harmanpreet said after winning the toss.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana expressed that she would have also preferred to bat first if her team had won the toss.

"We would have batted first. The ball comes nicely onto the bat. We will look to restrict them. This kind of wicket generally has good scores on it. The bowling unit knows how to handle themselves. Below 150 will be a good score to chase. Very good oppurtunity for both teams. Playing quality cricket will help us. Few all-rounders and two seamers for us," Sultana mentioned.

India Women's Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), S Sajana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh Women's Playing XI: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor