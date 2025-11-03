Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Recreate Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma’s Iconic Photo With Tricolour After India Win Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title (See Pics)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana recreated an iconic moment with the Indian Tricolour after India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph on Sunday. At the DY Patil Stadium, the duo stood side by side, holding the national flag high as they celebrated India’s maiden World Cup title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs. The image, now viral, reminded fans of the emotional photograph of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrating with the flag after India’s T20 World Cup victory last year.

Harmanpreet and Smriti mandhana recreated the Iconic pose of Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma with the Indian Flag. 💙🇮🇳#INDWvsSAW#ICCWomensWorldCup2025pic.twitter.com/gDYvyNOwYB — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) November 2, 2025

Harmanpreet, who took the winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk, was visibly emotional as she and Mandhana embraced before proudly posing with the Tricolour in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Put into bat first, India posted 298 runs after Shafali Verma struck a brilliant 87 and added a 104-run stand with Smriti Mandhana. Deepti Sharma’s composed 58 and Richa Ghosh’s quick 34 helped India build a solid total.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt led a spirited chase with a century, but Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul and Shafali’s all-round show sealed the win. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team bowled South Africa out for 246 to script a golden chapter in Indian cricket history.

Before this, India had reached two World Cup finals — in 2005 and 2017 — but fell short both times. Sunday’s win made India only the fourth nation to lift the coveted title after Australia, England and New Zealand.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).