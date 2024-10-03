Harmanpreet Kaur to bat at number three during Women's T20 WC clash against NZ

Dubai [UAE], October 3 : Indian women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar revealed ahead of team's ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be batting at number three, therefore solving the team's dilemma about the position.

An important contest in Dubai as the number-three ranked side in the world, India takes on the number four ranked New Zealand in what will prove critical to both teams hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

India looked to be in good touch during the warm-up matches as they registered impressive victories over the West Indies and South Africa, while New Zealand split their games against the Proteas (win) and England (loss).

Both teams boast a strong top-order, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma from India matched by Kiwi counterparts in Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr.

India boast plenty of depth in their batting line-up and both teams have some good bowling options, with spin likely to play a major part in deciding who comes out on top.

Ahead of the match, Amol said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Absolutely (If Harmanpreet will play at number three). Not just the warm-up games, but we had already decided back in India, in the camps that happened before we set off for the World Cup. We had a lovely camp in Bangalore. We had decided there itself. These pre-World Cup matches absolutely stamped that for us."

"Is it a surprise? No. If you can guess, you can go through the scorecards and you will find it," she added.

During her outings at number three during warm-ups, Harmanpreet scored one and 10, respectively.

This position had seen a lot of occupants recently as Yastika Bhatia, a frontrunner for the number three spot, was injured during Bangladesh tour. Though now she is part of the T20 WC squad, it seems she would have to wait. Among other occupants for the number three spots were Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajeevan Sajana and Uma Chetry.

It seems the rationale behind the move is to give Harmanpreet some time to settle and maximise on her power game once set as batting at four or five, she mostly plays the catch-up role, striking at a poor 94.09 since 2022 in 84 T20I innings.

Muzumdar also talked about the strength of the Indian squad and how key back-up players were given roles and said that the whole effort was possible due to cooperation from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the success of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Sajana, for instance, was sent during the tour to Australia with the India 'A' team and is considered as an 'X-Factor' player.

"I think it's been a collective effort not just from the Indian team or the Indian contingent but also from the NCA. We have been completely in sync with the coaches over there who went on the India A tour to Australia. We have had constant chats, feedback were given post the tour as well," he said.

"I think we are trying to formalise a lot of stuff. Apart from the Indian contingent as I said, the India A [setup] is also very important for us so that we get a lot of players, and the bench strength is stronger. We have seen the results."

"Some of the players that have come into the Indian squad here at the World Cup are the product of what WPL is. Of course, not undermining the first-class [domestic] cricketers back home. But WPL has given us a strong base to find players," he concluded.

On the team's fielding, Muzumdar said, "We have worked upon it. Thoroughly gone deeper into it and tried to absolutely work individually, first in regard to the volume as far as fielding is concerned. And then in fitness, we have paid attention to each individual to take their fitness levels to the next level."

"So, I think we have put in that effort. The effort has been there. I think you will definitely see the results," he concluded.

The Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor. Non-Travelling reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

