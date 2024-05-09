Harmanpreet-led India complete whitewash over Bangladesh with 21-run win in 5th T20I

Sylhet [Bangladesh], May 9 : India completed a series whitewash over Bangladesh with a resounding 21-run win in the fifth T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The series between both teams was a complete contrast to the one that the two played in 2023. Bangladesh managed to draw the series last year, but this time India commanded the series in all areas of the game.

India posted the highest total of the series - 156/5 which proved to be a daunting total for the hosts as they struggled to go past 120 in the first four matches.

This time Bangladesh batters showed some fight while attempting to avoid the whitewash. Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun and Rubya Haider took the fight against the visitors.

Rubya struck 20 which was laced with three boundaries. Ritu added 37 runs to the board while Khatun stayed unbeaten with a score of 28* off 21 deliveries.

However, their efforts weren't enough to get the hosts across the finish line as they ended the chase with a score of 135/6.

Left-arm orthodox Radha Yadav starred with the ball as she claimed a three-wicket haul in her four-over spell while giving away 24 runs.

Earlier in the innings, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Shafali Verma walked back cheaply with a score of 14.

But Smriti Mandhana ensured India started the game on a dominant foot. She struck 33 before losing her wicket to Nahida Akter.

Dayalan Hemalatha received a lifeline early in her innings and she made the most of it by adding a 60-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The pair looked well set to take India past the 170-run mark but in a span of seven balls, India lost three wickets which put pressure on the visitors.

But Richa Ghosh's cameo of 28* off 17 deliveries took India past the 150-run mark. The visitors ended their innings with a score of 156/5.

Brief Score: India 156/5 (Hemalatha 37, Smriti Mandhana 33; Nahida Akter 2-27) vs Bangladesh 135/6 (Ritu Moni 37, Shorifa Khatun 28*; Radha Yadav 3-24).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor