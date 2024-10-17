Harmanpreet retains captaincy despite group stage T20 WC exit for NZ ODIs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Star Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur will remain captain following the team's exit at the group stage of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series was announced on Thursday.

The series will commence with the first ODI on October 24. All matches will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, according to the ICC.

In the squad named on Thursday, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was a notable absentee as she is set to sit her 12th standard board exams.

Spinner Asha Sobhana also misses out due to an injury, making her unavailable for selection. Pooja Vastrakar, who sustained an injury during the tournament in the UAE, has been rested for this series.

There were maiden call-ups for Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, and Priya Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. India finished third in Group A with two wins and two losses. A 58-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening match and a narrow loss to Australia on Sunday left them unable to progress to the knockouts, despite victories over Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan. From Group A, Australia (with four wins from four matches) and New Zealand (three wins and one loss) advanced to the semifinals. In Group B, the West Indies and South Africa secured their spots in the semifinals.

Fixtures

24th Oct '24 - Thursday - 1.30 PM IST - ODI - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

27th Oct '24 - Sunday - 1.30 PM IST - ODI - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

29th Oct '24 - Tuesday - 1.30 PM IST - ODI - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

