Harmanpreet, Richa surge in ICC Women's T20I rankings

Dubai [UAE], May 14 : India stars surged in the ICC Women's T20I rankings with their all-round show which saw them complete a series whitewash over Bangladesh.

India are enjoying success just months before this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they registered a hard-fought whitewash of Bangladesh in the five-match series.

ICC on Tuesday issued the latest women's T20I rankings with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rising three places to 13th in the T20I batters list following her 105 runs for the series.

Her compatriot Richa Ghosh moved up two places to 23rd following her unbeaten knock of 28* in the final match of the series.

While left-arm spinner Radha Yadav moved up seven spots to 23rd and Titas Sadhu went up 18 spots to 60th in the T20I rankings for bowlers.

Along with India stars, a group of players from England also showed progress in the latest rankings.

England won the opening game of their series at home against Pakistan in the first T20I. The hosts skipper Heather Knight rose four places to 18th on the list for T20I batters after her knock of 49 in Birmingham.

Experienced wicketkeeper Amy Jones was adjudged Player of the Match in England's 53-run triumph in the first T20I.

She starred with her quickfire knock of 37 and four catches behind the stumps. The 30-year-old improved three places to 26th in T20I rankings for batters.

All-rounder Sarah Glenn picked four wickets to help England reduce Pakistan to just 110 in reply to England's total of 163/6. The leg-spinner moved two places up to fourth behind teammate Sophie Ecclestone on the updated list for T20I bowlers.

A total of four bowlers from England feature inside the top 10 of the bowlers rankings. Charlotte Dean is in fifth place and pacer Lauren Bell jumped four spots to seventh and a new career-high rating following her spell of 3/22 against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka players also tasted success following their triumph at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier event. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu inspired her team and featured alongside the stars from the island nation to be rewarded.

Athapaththu was the leading run-scorer at the tournament. She contributed with a brilliant century in the final against Scotland.

Her efforts helped Sri Lanka seal their place at this year's T20 World Cup. The veteran opening batter rose two places to equal seventh on the list for T20I batters.

Along with the bat, Athapaththu also showed her class with the ball by contributing seven wickets at the tournament. As a result, she also showed progress in the all-rounder rankings by moving one place up to fifth on the list for T20I all-rounders.

Her teammates Inoshi Fernando (up five spots to 19th) and Udeshika Prabodhani (up five places to 30th) also left their mark on the Abu Dhabi event to make ground on the updated T20I rankings for bowlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor