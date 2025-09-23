Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird Dies: Legendary Cricket Umpire Passes Away at 92

Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird, former cricketer and international umpire, has died at the age of 92. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced his passing on Tuesday. In a statement, the club said Bird died peacefully at home. It called him one of cricket’s most beloved figures. "It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis "Dickie" Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket's most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92," a statement issued by Yorkshire Cricket said.

Born on April 19, 1933, in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Bird played first-class cricket for Yorkshire and Leicestershire. He appeared in 93 matches, scoring 3,314 runs, including two centuries and 14 fifties. His playing career ended early due to injury.

Bird made his mark as an umpire, officiating in 66 Test matches and 69 One-Day Internationals. He stood in three World Cup finals, including the first-ever final in 1975. Players and fans admired him for his integrity, sense of humour, and unique style.

He remained closely connected to Yorkshire Cricket. In 2014, he became president of the club. During his tenure, Yorkshire won two County Championship titles.

Bird was appointed MBE in 1986 and OBE in 2012 for his services to cricket.

Tributes have poured in from across the cricket world.

