Harpreet, Rahul have been phenomenal: Rossouw showers praise on PBKS bowlers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Rilee Rossouw heaped praise on bowlers Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar and called them "phenomenal" for their performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Punjab-based franchise clinched a seven-wicket win over Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Harpreet and Rahul led the Punjab bowling attack, bagged two wickets, and gave minimal runs to the CSK batters. Harpreet gave 17 runs, while Rahul gave away only 16.

In the second innings, Rossouw played a 43-run knock from 23 balls at a strike rate of 186.96. He hammered 5 fours and 2 sixes. His time at the crease came to an end in the 12th over after Shardul Thakur dismissed him.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Rossouw said Harpreet and Rahul are in good form which will be good for them in the tournament.

"They have been coming in good form for us. Chahar is bowling well. Brar has been consistent. They are keeping it simple, and keeping it wicket-to-wicket, and always being in play, whether the ball is turning or not, to give them a wicket. They have been phenomenal for us, especially, economy-wise," Rossouw was quoted in a release from PBKS as saying.

He added that the Kings have to take one game at a time in the ongoing T20 tournament.

"We just have to take one game at a time. We will head to Dharamsala where the wickets will be harder and flat. Anyone can beat anyone in IPL and that is the beauty of the competition. You have to be on top of your game every second ball. We still have four games and we want to focus on the next game. We will focus on our energy in Dharamsala. We want to focus on our results," he added.

Recapping the match, the vibrant yellow wave in the stands of Chepauk was reduced to silence after PBKS effortlessly chased down 163 with more than two overs to spare.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran's decision to put CSK to bat turned out to be the ideal one as the dew factor kicked in to become a hindrance for CSK bowlers in the second half of the match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front and scored 62 off 48 deliveries and MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches at the death to power CSK to 162/7.

In reply, PBKS batters hardly broke a sweat while chasing 163. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw forged a 64-run stand to completely shift the momentum in their favour.

Curran and Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches to seal a 7-wicket win for PBKS.

