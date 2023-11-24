Harry Brook to be released by SRH, PBKS to part ways with Sam Curran: reports

New Delhi, Nov 24 Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to release England batter Harry Brook ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, reports said.

Brook made his IPL debut with SRH franchise at the IPL 2023 auction for a massive price of INR 13.25 crore after a successful bidding war against both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Harry Brook struggled to perform in IPL 2023, scoring 190 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 140, with only one century under his name.

The last couple of IPL seasons have been tough for Sunrisers Hyderabad, struggling to qualify in the top four and the most recent one saw them languishing at the bottom of the points table.

They managed to win only four games in the 14 league stage matches.

According to cricbuzz report, releasing Brook allows Sunrisers Hyderabad to increase their budget by INR 13.25 Crore for the IPL 2024 auction, providing an opportunity to acquire promising talents.

Cricbuzz also reported that Sam Curran, an England all-rounder is set to be released by Punjab Kings after a below-par performance in the IPL 2023.

Sam Curran was the costliest player in the IPL history - who was bought for 18.5 crore.

The players auction for the 2024 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be held in Dubai on December 19.

According to the latest report, 590 players have been shortlisted for the auction.

Notably, 10 players from Jammu & Kashmir are included in this preliminary list.

