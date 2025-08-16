Harry Singh, son of former India pacer hits his maiden List A half-century

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Harry Singh, son of former India quick Rudra Pratap Singh, struck his maiden List A fifty in a One-Day Cup match against Sussex at Hove.

Lancashire, who came out to bat first, laid a stout foundation, courtesy of openers Michael Jones (82 off 77 balls) and George Bell (66 off 74). However, losing wickets in a cluster left them threadbare. From 157-0, Lancashire was reduced to 186-3 in 29.1 overs.

The 21-year-old, Harry, stepped up to pull his side out of the turmoil, which he did with a touch of elegance. The right-handed batter ensured that the opening pair's heroics didn't end up in vain. He steadied Lancashire's sinking ship by hammering his maiden List A fifty in 44 deliveries.

En route to the landmark, Harry racked up three fours and three sixes. He then pushed his foot on the accelerator and scored 24 in his next 17 balls, laced with two more fours and a towering maximum to propel Lancashire to 338/7.

Harry made his List A debut last year, and before his heroics, his best score in nine innings stood at 33, which came against Yorkshire three days ago. Now Harry boasts 74(61) as his highest score in the format.

Notably, Harry's sister Anjalie has also represented Lancashire in T20s and has a solitary List A appearance under her belt for Cumbria. Harry also gave it a go with the ball and rolled his arms for six overs of off-spin and conceded 18 runs.

Harry's father, RP Singh, played a pivotal role in steering India to the famed T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Rudra Pratap spearheaded India's lethal pace attack and concluded the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps. He announced his international retirement in 2018 after making 82 appearances for India across all formats and scythed 124 wickets.

