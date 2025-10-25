Harshit Rana's four-for forces Australia to crumble on 236 against India in 3rd ODI

Sydney [Australia], October 25 : Harshit Rana's scorching four-wicket haul left Australia gobsmacked and forced them to fumble on 236 with 20 balls to spare on a batting-friendly turf at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third ODI on Saturday.

Under pressure and with questions around his place in the team, Harshit silenced his critics by leaving Australia's batting unit jolted with his sizzling figures of 4/39 in an 8.4-over spell.

Australia's stand-in captain, Mitchell Marsh and swashbuckler Travis Head exploited Sydney's hard strip in the powerplay. Head drew the first blood in the third over with a flick to find the first four.

Marsh joined the party as the destructive duo staged a boundary fest and toyed with India's field. Head crossed the 3000-run mark in the process and appeared poised for an elongated stay on the crease.

However, India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, who was among the tormented by Head, outfoxed the southpaw to have the last laugh. Head failed to control his late cut on the next ball and dispatched it straight into the hands of Prasidh Krishna, stationed at backward point.

The 61-run opening partnership concluded with Head's departure on 29(25). A few overs later, Axar Patel rattled Marsh's stumps on 41(50) before he could wreak more havoc. Matthew Short looked rustic as he tried to negate India's spin threat, only to perish in his attempt to break free eventually. He went flat and hard on Washington Sundar's tossed-up delivery but sent the ball straight to Virat Kohli.

The ball approached him swiftly, leaving hardly any space for reaction time. Virat managed to crouch low and complete the catch with a reverse cup close to his face, punching Short's return ticket on 30(41).

With Australia reduced to 124-3, Alex Carey and Matthew Renshaw tried to weather the storm. Carey, the first-choice wicketkeeper for the hosts, toiled for runs and was handed an unprecedented lifeline after Prasidh Krishna dropped him off Kuldeep Yadav in the 30th over.

Despite the second life, Carey failed to make the most of the opportunity and fell victim to Harshit Rana, courtesy of vice-captain Shreyas Iyer's splendid effort. While completing the catch, Shreyas landed awkwardly and looked in agonising pain. The medical staff treated him on the field before taking him outside with the help of a staff member.

As Carey returned on 24(37), the floodgates opened and Indian bowlers left the hosts threadbare. The Indian bowlers hunted in packs, with Sundar pinning Renshaw in front of the stumps moments after he completed his maiden ODI fifty on 56(58).

Mitchell Owen holed out to Rohit Sharma off Harshit on 1(4), and Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Mitchell Starc (2) to put India in a commanding position. Nathan Ellis (16) conjured a couple of boundaries before he dispatched Prasidh Krishna's low full toss to Rohit.

Harshit Rana had the honour of wrapping up Australia's innings in the 47th over, with last match's hero Cooper Connolly (23) fumbling against a slower delivery. Just a ball later, Josh Hazlewood (0) was left bamboozled by Harshit's searing yorker and revelled in a four-wicket haul.

Brief Scores: Australia 236 (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41; Harshit Rana 4-39) vs India.

