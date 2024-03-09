Hartley second-highest on list of bowlers conceding most runs in single Test series in India

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 : England left-arm spinner Tom Hartley conceded the second-highest runs by a visiting bowler in a Test series against India during the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley has, so far, conceded 795 runs in the five matches he has played so far in the series against India. He is just behind teammate Adil Rashid, who conceded 861 runs in the series back in 2016.

England won the toss and opted to bat first but were bundled out for 218 in their first innings. Zak Crawley (79 in 108 balls, with 11 fours and a six) top-scored for England, while Jonny Bairstow (29), and Joe Root (26) also chipped in crucial runs.

Kuldeep Yadav (5/72) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/51) were the top bowlers for India.In their first innings, India once again dominated with the bat. The top order, consisting of Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 in 58 balls, with five fours and three sixes), skipper Rohit Sharma (103 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Shubman Gill (110 in 150 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes) dominated the English bowling.

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65 in 103 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Sarfaraz Khan (56 in 60 balls, with eight fours and a six) also played crucial knocks. After some quick wickets, the pair of Kuldeep Yadav (30 in 69 balls, with two fours) and Jasprit Bumrah (20 in 64 balls, with two fours) put up a 49-run stand to take India to 477, giving them a lead of 259 runs.

Shoaib Bashir (5/173) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Tom Hartley and James Anderson took two wickets while Ben Stokes got a wicket.

