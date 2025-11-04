Haryana State Commission For Women to nominate Shafali Verma as its 2026 ambassador

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Haryana State Commission For Women chairperson Renu Bhatia has heaped praise on young batting sensation Shafali Verma after India lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in the final.

Bhatia said, "I congratulate Shafali Verma very much. Bravo. I spoke with her father, Sanjeev Verma. I told him that the day I came to Rohtak, I would come to his house for tea, and if Shafali is there, I would meet her."

Bhatia further revealed that the Women's Commission has decided to honour the Rohtak-born cricketer for her achievements.

"The Women's Commission decided that we would nominate Shafali Verma as our 2026 Ambassador," she added.

Shafali, who came into the tournament as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, played a defining role in the final. The young opener was named Player of the Match after a sensational all-round display, as she smashed 87 off 78 balls and picked up 2/36, helping India clinch their maiden Women's World Cup title.

It was a remarkable turnaround of fortunes for Shafali, who had previously played ODIs last October before returning for the semifinals against Australia. While her international T20I form, with 176 runs in five innings with a fifty and strike rate of over 158 was solid and she had a brilliant Women's Premier League (WPL) season with Delhi Capitals (DC) this year with 304 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.00, her average in in early 20s in ODIs and inconsistency at big stages cost her the ODI spot.

Pratika Rawal, who has averaged over 50 in her ODI career and was India's second-best batter in the tournament statistically, with 308 runs in six innings, including a century and a fifty, was seen as a massive batting upgrade. But Shafali's explosiveness and "surprise factor" as a bowler bowled over the Proteas.

Being put to bat first by South Africa, India posted 298/7 on the board, helped by a century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali (87) and a late push from Richa Ghosh (34) and Deepti Sharma (58) towards the end. A stunning, back-to-back knockouts ton from skipper Laura Wolvaardt (101) kept Proteas in the hunt till a surprise spell from Shafali and a clutch five-wicket haul by Deepti Sharma (5/39) dismantled their middle-order, bundling out South Africa for 246 runs. Shafali earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor