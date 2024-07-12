"Has been a joy to watch you bowl": Sachin Tendulkar pens down farewell note for James Anderson

London [UK], July 12 : Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned down an emotional farewell note for veteran English seamer James Anderson and said that it has been a joy to watch him bowl over his '22-year spell'.

Anderson drew curtains to a legendary Test career spanning 188 Test matches and more than two decades on a high note, as England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

The 41-year-old also dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for the maximum times in Test cricket. Anderson bagged Tendulkar's wicket nine times in the long format.

Taking to his official X account, Tendulkar praised Anderson and said the English pacer has inspired generations with his game.

The former cricketer also wished Anderson a wonderful life with good health and happiness.

"Hey, Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game. Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Recapping the first Test match between England and West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's Honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a huge 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

