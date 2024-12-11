"Has been magnificent": Sachin Tendulkar on ISPL response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Legendary Sachin Tendulkar feels the response to the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) has been "magnificent" ahead of the Season 2 auction on Wednesday.

The second season will feature 350 players, selected from 55 cities through trials, who will participate in an auction scheduled in Mumbai later today. The league has also introduced an Icon Player rule, allowing each team to acquire a renowned player from an exclusive list.

Sachin believes the auction is a "big moment." He acknowledged that some players may get unsold and sent a message to them to continue with their passion and love for the game.

"The response has been magnificent. Over 30 lakh registrations show the eagerness and enthusiasm amongst all the aspiring cricketers to play ISPL. I want to wish them the very best of luck. This auction is a big moment. I know the players have worked really hard, some will get picked, some, unfortunately, might miss out, but I want to tell them that continue with your passion and love for the game," Sachin told reporters.

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, remarked, "We are delighted to announce our new exclusive broadcast partner, a collaboration that will revolutionise the way fans experience tennis-ball cricket. This partnership reflects our shared vision of growing the league and bringing its excitement to larger audiences."

"Through ISPL, we are showcasing cricket in its rawest and most democratic form, offering an authentic narrative of a sport that connects fans to its very essence. The league encourages participation without barriers, transforming street skills into a stage for creativity and community, while galvanising a collective passion for the game," he added, as stated in the press release.

The league features six teams, owned by popular names from the entertainment industry: Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan), and Tigers of Kolkata (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan).

