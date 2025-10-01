Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 : Indian star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal praised the infrastructure at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and said that the centre has everything a sportsman needs.

The BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) is a state-of-the-art facility that serves as a hub for athlete development in India, not just for cricket but across multiple sports.

"It's been wonderful. I have been enjoying. There is everything which a sportsman needs. I think the way practice is happening and the training session, the gym and running, all the facilities," Jaiswal said in a video posted by BCCI.

Jaiswal continued, "It's absolutely amazing and I love being here, enjoying all the facilities. You can come here and do your recovery, rehab, skill, training, gym, everything, and you can go from here and be a match fit."

The centre features international-standard grounds, numerous practice pitches, advanced gym equipment and medicine facilities, and a range of amenities for player comfort and training.

"I have been doing all my work, how I can prepare, and thanks to BCCI and COE for creating such a structure that we can come and have absolutely amazing practice and everything," Jaiswal said in a video posted by BCCI.

Jaiswal had already made a mark in Test cricket, with 2,209 runs in 24 matches at a high average of 50.20, including six centuries and 12 half-centuries.

Jaiswal will be seen in action when Team India locks horns with West Indies in the two-match Test series starting from Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

World No. 1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also praised the CoE's comprehensive facilities, saying it caters to all the needs of an international player, from recovery and gym to ground and net practice.

"This is developed in Bangalore. I think the requirements of an international player in terms of recovery, gym, ground, nets, everything is all in one here," Jadeja said.

Jadeja was appointed as vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies. This decision comes as Rishabh Pant is recovering from a toe fracture sustained during the England tour earlier this year.

Jadeja's test career includes 3,886 runs at an average of 37.73, with five centuries and 27 half-centuries, and 330 wickets at an average of 25.12, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja had a good run in the England tour earlier this year, finishing as the fourth-highest run getter in the series, with 516 runs in five matches at an average of 86.00, including five fifties and a hundred.

