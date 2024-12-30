Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik heaped praise on uncapped off-spinner Tanush Kotian following his selection in the national team for the last two matches against Australia.

Just before the start of the Melbourne Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Series 2024-25 with the series level at 1-1, India made a solitary change in their squad for the final two Tests, giving all-rounder Tanush Kotian his maiden call-up to the Test side as a replacement for spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket after the Brisbane Test.

"Tanush has performed consistently for India A. We are providing the best possible infrastructure. He has made it into the squad because of his hard work and efforts," Ajinkya Naik said while speaking to ANI.

The right-arm off-spinner arrives in the Indian red-ball setup as a spin-bowling all-rounder, who has proved his mettle with the bat as well in recent times.

Kotian made his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2018, aged just 20, picking up two wickets against Saurashtra in the first innings. Since then, he has accumulated 101 first-class wickets in the format, averaging 25.70, from 33 outings. He has been a mainstay in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad, with his batting coming to the fore as well - he has scored 1,525 runs so far, including two centuries and 13 half-centuries at an average of 41.21.

As Mumbai lifted the Ranji trophy this year, Kotian finished as the Player of the Tournament with 29 wickets, while also scoring 502 runs at an impressive average of 41.83, including a century and five fifties in 14 innings.

In the ongoing red-ball season in India, the 26-year-old has 12 wickets under his belt from five matches.

Further, the MCA President said that the Wankhade Stadium is about to complete its 50 years and on that day living legends, Indian captains, and first-class players will be honoured.

Wankhede Stadium is completing 50 years. In 1974 the first Ranji Trophy was played. "We are going to felicitate Living legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Indian captains, first-class players and unsung heroes as well. India won the World Cup in Wankhede. We want to take the history of the stadium to the public," Ajinkya Rahane added.

