Have always admired FC Goa, they have one of best cultures: Udanta Singh

Fatorda (Goa) [India], September 10 : Udanta Singh will be aiming to get back to his very best as he begins a new chapter with Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa. After spending nine seasons with Bengaluru FC, Singh signed for the Gaurs on a multi-year deal during the summer transfer window.

One of the fastest players in the country, the Manipur-born midfielder enjoyed plenty of success with the Blues after joining them from the Tata Football Academy as a teenager. He went on to win six trophies during his time at Bengaluru FC, including the ISL Cup during the 2018-19 season. Singh reveals he was always admired FC Goa as an opponent and when he made up his mind to pursue a new challenge at a new club, there was just one team on his mind.

“I’ve always admired FC Goa. The club has one of the best football cultures and the most passionate fans in the company. Bengaluru FC became my home for nine years, but I always knew that if I had to be elsewhere at any point in time, it would be FC Goa - and I finally got the chance this summer,” he said in an exclusive interaction with the indiansuperleague.com.

Besides roping in experienced foreign players, FC Goa have also made some shrewd signings in terms of recruiting Indian players. Apart from Singh, the Gaurs have added depth to their squad by bringing in the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges (loan), Boris Singh, Raynier Fernandes and Narayan Das.

Not only that, former Hyderabad FC and ISL Cup-winning head coach Manolo Marquez will lead the team going into the upcoming ISL season. Having worked under different coaches with distinct styles during his time at Bengaluru FC, Singh is keen on learning and developing his game under the experienced Spaniard.

“Everyone knows what he (Marquez) has done in the past three seasons in the ISL, and the extent of his contributions to Indian football,” he revealed.

“Like many of the great coaches I’ve played under, coach Manolo communicates well with us, and working with him has been a wonderful experience so far. I feel honoured to be given this great opportunity to work with him at FC Goa and learn as much as I can.”

Singh has had a good start to life at FC Goa. The 27-year-old featured in four games under Marquez in the Durand Cup 2023 tournament as FC Goa reached the semi-final. Singh also opened his account at his new club, scoring in his side’s 3-0 win against Downtown Heroes FC.

FC Goa have an identity in the way they want to play. The team likes to keep the ball, initiate attacks from the back and put the opposition on the back foot. A type of player that can hurt teams on the counter-attack with his direct running and dribbling ability, Singh could thrive in FC Goa’s system. He will quickly have to adapt to not only new players, but also a different style of play. However, the Manipur-born player believes it won’t be as big of a challenge.

“In modern football, most teams like to keep the ball and play with it, to attack and score goals. While FC Goa has a distinct style of doing this, the basic premises hence remain similar when compared to what I’ve experienced so far with my previous club and the national team,” Singh explained.

“Hence, I feel that it will not be much of a challenge for me to adapt to the conditions here. Moreover, as a professional footballer, I’ve been trusted by the club to do well, which is why I was signed. I will work as hard as I can to repay this trust placed on me by the Coach and the management, and I hope to help FC Goa score goals and win matches whenever we take to the pitch,” he added.

Singh won his first ISL Cup after FC Goa suffered a defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2018-19 final. The Manipur-born winger came close to winning his second ISL Cup last season, before his side Bengaluru FC were knocked out on penalties by Mohun Bagan SG. Entering a new ISL season with a new club, Singh wants to lift the ISL Cup once again.

“My ambition for the new season is to be a (ISL Cup) champion again, wearing the orange with FC Goa. I also strive to play consistently and give my all for this club. I keep learning everyday. My success with my previous clubs aspire me to do better and perform to my best levels wherever I go. I take on this as my inspiration and I aim to give my best performance,” he signed off.

