"Have been getting back to my best...": Livingstone following match-winning ton for England against WI

St Johns' [Antigua], November 3 : Following his side's win over West Indies in the second ODI in which he scored an explosive ton, England stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone said that he feels that he is getting back to his best after practicing "certain things" in nets.

An explosive century from stand-in skipper Livingstone and half-centuries from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell powered England to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI on Saturday night.

Following the game, Livingstone said during the post-match presentation. "Certain things I have done in practice and at the end of the season in England felt like I have been getting back to my best. Maturing and I am enjoying my cricket and if I am enjoying my cricket, I play well. Pretty proud day."

Livingstone said that the team tried taking some risks early on and the wind was very strong.

"Target the death overs and that is what me and Sammy (Sam Curran) were trying and it worked out perfectly. He played beautifully, I have batted a lot and played a lot of cricket with Sammy, he hit the second ball he faced which was a no-ball for six and did not look back. I trusted him. We needed somebody in our top 6 to help us get a big score, Salty batted beautifully, he put the pressure on them. We took wickets throughout, we were sloppy on the field but our bowlers did well. Looking forward to Barbados. We have got a lot of young boys still learning the ropes in international cricket, will do them a world of good, rest up and try to win the series," he added.

Coming to the match, WI was put to bat first by England, who chose to field first after winning the toss. After openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis were removed early, Kaecy Carty (71 in 77 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shai Hope (117 in 127 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) put on a 143-run stand for the third wicket. Sherfane Rutherford also scored a quickfire 54 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes and put on a 79-run stand with Hope.

Cameos from Shimron Hetmyer (24 in 11 balls, with three sixes), Roston Chase (20* in 22 balls, with two fours) and Matthew Forde (24* in 11 balls, with three sixes) took WI to 328/6 in their 50 overs.

John Turner (2/42) and Adil Rashid (2/62) were top bowlers for England. Livingstone and Jofra Archer got a wicket each,

In the run-chase of 329 runs, Salt (59 in 59 balls, with eight fours) held one end steady as England lost Will Jacks and Jordan Cox for poor scores. He put on a 44-run stand for the third wicket with Jacob Bethell, who made 55 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Bethell and Livingstone also put a half-century stand.

However, it was a 140-run stand for the fifth wicket between Livingstone and Sam Curran that took England to a win with 15 balls left. Livingstone smashed his maiden ODI ton, scoring 124* in 85 balls, with five fours and nine sixes and got a perfect partner in Curran at the other end, who made 52 in 52 balls, with three fours and a six. England secured a five-wicket win.

Livingstone's heroics earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

