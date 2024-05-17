"Have been practising to hit lot of sixes": Nicholas Pooran after his 75-run knock against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Following a strong performance against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, Lucknow Super Giants left-hand batter Nicholas Pooran stated that he's training and practising, hitting a lot of sixes in the nets.

Pooran played a marvellous knock of 75 runs in just 29 balls which was laced with eight maximums and five boundaries. He scored runs at a strike rate of 258.62.

"Similar situation to ones I've been in over the years. I've been training a lot and practising hitting a lot of sixes. Blessed that I'm talented in that. I always enjoy myself and want to be the best version of myself. Need to understand where the game is going and how everyone else is playing as well. Today is all about enjoying and having fun, not much to tell the bowlers. It's about executing our plans. I'd very much want this to be a good score," Pooran said.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 67th clash of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

LSG finished their innings at 214/6 in 20 overs. Other than Pooran, skipper KL Rahul scored a crucial 55 runs with the help of three fours and three sixes. In the end, Krunal Pandya (12 runs off 7 balls) and Ayus Badoni (22 off 10 balls) played valuable unbeaten knocks which took the side to a challenging total.

The pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians was Nuwan Thushara as also Piyush Chawla. Both of them snapped three wickets each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor