"Have changed my set up pretty much every game...": Smith following return to form ton at Brisbane

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : Following his return-to-form century against India during the third Test in Brisbane, Australian batter Steve Smith revealed that he has adjusted his batting "set-up" in almost every game throughout his career. He emphasised the importance of having faith and working hard to achieve success.

Smith roared back to form with his 33rd Test century during a crucial double-century stand with Travis Head on a challenging second day for India. This was Smith's first century after a drought of 25 inningsthe longest stretch in his Test career without reaching three figures. Given the context of the series and ongoing discussions about his declining form and ageing, this innings could be one of the most significant of his career.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Smith said, "I have changed my set-up pretty much every game. I have played for 15 years, so it is nothing new to me. If I want to change a few things, it really does not take me long to do it. Sometimes I do it in the middle of an innings."

He expressed satisfaction with his body movements during the innings, saying, "I try to adapt and figure out the best way to play on each surface I face. I was batting out of my crease a little bit, trying to get to the bowler, walking across my stumps but leaving my left leg a little open. I thought my movements were pretty good todaymaybe a bit bigger than I would have liked early on, but I felt like I was moving into the ball nicely."

Smith also stressed the importance of maintaining faith during difficult times, adding that he has been putting in the work to improve his form.

"Rode my luck today, had some early on for sure, got beaten a few timeswhich is going to happen on that wicket. On another day, I might nick one of those. I had to earn every run out there," he remarked.

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a wicketless start on day one, which lasted around 13 overs, India began day two by removing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, including three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12) in quick succession, reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a monumental 241-run partnership between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 12 fours) and Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) left India struggling for answers. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, and India managed to claim a few quick wickets, but Australia ended the day in a commanding position at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

