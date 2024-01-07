Have put heart and soul into developing my game as an opening batter: Bancroft

Sydney, Jan 7 Amidst talks over who becomes David Warner's replacement in Tests, Cameron Bancroft said he has put his heart and soul into being an opening batter, saying he has done his best to follow what the selection committee advised for becoming a prolific run-getter in the Sheffield Shield.

Warner's retirement from Tests has sparked debate around who will join Usman Khawaja as Australia’s next Test opener, with Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green and Steven Smith being the potential options.

"No doubt we play cricket in different ways, but as we've seen over the years, there's more than one way to skin a cat. There's only one David Warner, only one Usman Khawaja. Everyone's unique in how they play their cricket. Cricket means the world to me and I've put my heart and soul into developing my game as an opening batter."

"At the end of the day, it's not my call and it's not my decision. But I've tried to focus on doing well in that position and the selectors have always said to me that being a top order batter and playing really well in that position is the position they've seen me in. I've taken that advice on board and done the best I can to score as many runs in Shield cricket," said Bancroft to reporters ahead of Sydney Thunder-Perth Scorchers clash in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Bancroft returned to the Test team briefly after serving his one-year ban for his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, where he managed scores of just 8, 7, 13 and 16 in his four innings in the 2019 Ashes in England. Bancroft, though, has been the leading run-scorer of the Sheffield Shield in its last two seasons.

He insisted there will be no issues with the Australia set-up, especially with its bowlers, led by captain Pat Cummins. "It's his cricket team, he's the captain. No doubt he's got his feelings and opinions and things like that. Knowing Pat as well, he's a professional too and I have no issues that he wouldn't be very logical and professional around making that decision."

"I still run into those players plenty of times over the last couple of years. I've certainly felt nothing but business as usual with how you interact with people. What's happened in the past has been and gone now. I know those guys feel the same."

"The Australian cricket team has moved forward, they've been really successful. I've also moved forward with my cricket and my career also, trying to work on my own game as a cricketer and to work on myself as a human being. They play their cricket in the same brand as well and I feel like it wouldn't be an issue should I come into the environment."

He also stated that the past has been of great learning for him to make him better as a player and human being. "The past has been a great ground for me to learn things about myself. I feel like I definitely owe it to my country to put those lessons into play. We all make mistakes in the world, and I have obviously done that in my playing career. It is pretty obvious that has been the case for me."

"One of the lessons I have learned over the time is to be able to take control of your own actions and responsibilities. They are definitely values that have risen to the surface for me, and I have tried to apply them to all aspects of my life and to my cricket to make me a better person."

