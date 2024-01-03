"Have utmost respect for Test cricket": CSA following criticism over sending second-string side to New Zealand

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 3 : Following the criticism over selecting a second-string side for the tour of New Zealand from next month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement saying that the board has the utmost respect for the oldest and longest format of the game, adding that the dates of the tour were set back in 2022 when the window for SA20, country's domestic T20 franchise league, had not been determined.

Last week, the Proteas named a 14-player squad for their two-match Test series against New Zealand next month. Uncapped batter Neil Brand has been named as the skipper along with six uncapped players in the squad. The changes have been imposed due to the SA20 and the Test series being held simultaneously where most of the contracted Test players will feature. SA20 season two will start from January 10 onwards.

"The Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) notes the concerns about the composition of the Test squad that will be travelling to New Zealand later this month. We reassure the fans that CSA has the utmost respect for the Test format as the pinnacle of the game we love," said CSA in a statement.

"The dates for this tour were set when the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-2027 was finalised in 2022. The window for the SA20 had not been determined at that stage. Once it became apparent that there would be a clash, we made every effort to find another mutually suitable time-slot for this two Test series in consultation with New Zealand Cricket," the statement added.

Regrettably, the constraints imposed by the global cricket calendar rendered this impossible, as the games must be played before April 2025 as part of the World Test Championship, said CSA.

CSA is confident that the new batch of players will do well and represent the country's batch with honour.

"We commend Head Coach, Shukri Conrad and his staff for preparing the selected players for this tour, and we are confident that they will represent the Proteas badge with honour. We wish them all the very best. It is an opportunity to demonstrate the depth of talent that we have in South Africa," said CSA.

"Our schedule for the remainder of the FTP has been managed to ensure that there will not be any further clashes between our bilateral commitments and the SA20. CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game," concluded the statement.

The upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand kicks off on February 4.

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo.

