"Haven't met anyone": Rohit opens up on reports of him meeting Agarkar, Dravid ahead of T20 WC

New Delhi [India], April 18 : India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday opened up on the media reports of him meeting Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that he hasn't met anyone to finalize the squad for the upcoming ICC event.

While speaking at the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Rohit dismissed the reports of meeting the India head selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid. He added that Agarkar is currently in Dubai and Dravid is in Bengaluru.

"Haven't met anyone (on media reports on meeting with coach and selector to finalize squad). Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai playing golf and Rahul bhai (Dravid) is in Bengaluru watching his kid play and he was in Mumbai to have him play on a red soil wicket," Rohit said.

The 36-year-old skipper added that till there's no confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or Agarkar and Dravid, everything is fake.

"So we haven't met. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from me or Rahul and Ajit or someone from BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake," he added.

Earlier, there were several media reports that the India skipper, head coach and chief selector met to decide on the squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. However, the skipper dismissed all the reports on Thursday while speaking at the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

With the T20 World Cup will begin just days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 finish the marquee tournament will provide India with an opportunity to end their ICC trophy drought. The World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June.

India will be in action on June 5 when they take on Ireland before attention shifts to the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9, both of which will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

