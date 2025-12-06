Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 : Following a 'Player of the Series' earning performance against South Africa, Indian batting icon Virat Kohli admitted that he has "not played like this in two or three years" and his century at Ranchi in the first ODI "opened him in a way he had not felt in a while".

Virat rolled back the clock throughout the series, channelling the vibes, aggression and shot-making of the 2016-19 era, considered his best statistically, scoring 302 runs in three matches at an average of 151.00 at a free-flowing strike rate of 117.05, with two centuries, a 120-ball 135 at Ranchi, following it with a 93-ball 102 at Raipur and a fluent 65* in 45 balls today in the series decider.

It was a welcome change for Indian fans and perhaps the world cricket fans alike, as Virat overcame the rust that he had while returning to Team India after around seven to eight months as an ODI-exclusive player and registering two back-to-back ducks in Australia. Since his 74* at Sydney in a dead rubber, Virat has served fans with a version of him that many grew up watching, precise with his strike rotation and gap-finding and over the top, effortless with his aggression and hitting.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Virat admitted that he had not played like this in a long while, and that it is part of a long journey as a sportsperson, during which one starts doubting themselves and loses form. He also spoke about how he had belief he could hit sixes effortlessly if he is "free in his mind".

"Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I have not played like this in 2-3 years. I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team. When you play for that long - 15-16 years, you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It is a whole journey of getting better and getting better as a person along the way. It improves you as a person, and it improves temperament as well. I am just glad that I am still able to contribute to the team. When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There is always levels you can unlock," he said.

Speaking about his favourite century of the series at Ranchi, he said, "The first innings was the best this series. I hadn't played since Australia, but the energy on the day helps take risks. That opened me up in a way I've not felt in a while. Grateful for how the games have gone."

On a parting note, he admitted that "he wants to make a play" in must-wins matches and expressed gratitude how Rohit and him can still help the team.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and put SA into bat first.

Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes), and the Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem. Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India chased down the target in 39.5 overs, with Rohit (75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) putting a 155-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got his maiden ODI ton. Jaiswal, who ended with 116* in 121 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, had put another century stand with Virat (65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes) to end the series in a dominant fashion.

