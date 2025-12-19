"He always had that hunger": Shikhar Dhawan on Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has hailed Virat Kohli's hunger and clarity about his game. Dhawan also opened up about captaining Kohli in the Ranji Trophy, highlighting how Kohli showed his character by scoring runs after his father passed away.

"Yes, Kohli always had that hunger. He played under my captaincy in the Ranji Trophy, and even at 16-17 years old, he had great clarity about his game. That was his biggest strength. The day his father passed away, he still came out to bat and scored runs - that showed his character and focus. From that day on, his discipline and intensity only kept increasing," Dhawan said at Backstage with Boria, to Boria Majumdar.

Dhawan unveiled his autobiography 'The One: Cricket, My Life and More' at a special event in New Delhi on December 14, using the occasion to revisit the mindset that shaped his life.

Dhawan outlined how the principles documented in 'The One' closely align with the mission of his venture, Da One Group, which focuses on structured athlete development, accessible grassroots pathways, and long-term capacity building for Indian sport.

He further highlighted the work of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which operates across education and community impact, underscoring his commitment to contributing meaningfully to sport and society.

Dhawan said, "As with everything I achieved in my career, I manifested this book and the purpose it serves. The One is a reflection of the mindset that shaped my journey, and I hope it inspires the champions of tomorrow. The same principles now guide my vision for the Da One Group and the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. I want both ventures to play a pivotal role in India's rise as a sporting nation and in creating opportunities in education and community development. If my journey encourages young people to trust their potential and stay committed to their growth, that is the impact I want to create."

