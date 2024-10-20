He calmed the dressing room: Kiwi skipper lauds Rachin after historic win over India in 1st Test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Following New Zealand's historic eight-wicket win in the first Test match against India in Bengaluru, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham heaped praise on youngster Rachin Ravindra for his ability to calm the dressing room.

During New Zealand's first inning, Ravindra displayed a stupendous performance. The 24-year-old played a 134-run knock from 157 balls at a strike rate of 85.35.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Latham hailed Ravindra for making a 137-run partnership with a number 9 batter Tim Southee.

"The way he [Ravindra] played the situation of the game was really important for us. A 137-run partnership with a No. 9 batter is awesome. I think the way he played leading up to that [second] new ball was really important. Even this morning, the way he came out with the game in the balance where another couple of wickets there and it could have been a nervy 50-60 runs, but I think the way he calmed the dressing room with his composure out there for a young guy in his ninth or tenth Test to play in that fashion is obviously exciting," Latham was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Kiwi skipper also praised pacer William O'Rourke for his "outstanding" bowling in the Bengaluru Test.

"We're blessed with a couple of guys on our side, a couple of young guys that have stepped up in this match. I think the way Will [O'Rourke] bowled was outstanding, but I think I also look at the other two seamers, Tim Southee and Matt Henry, the pressure they were able to apply with that new ball on day one was outstanding. Matt got the rewards and Will got the rewards in that first innings," he added.

He added that the victory over India in Bengaluru was a proud moment for the Kiwi side and they will celebrate it.

"It was a combination of everything. [It is] a really special feeling to be in this position. I think the work we did in the first and second innings with the ball and then obviously with the bat, really set the game up for us. It's obviously a proud moment for this group and the one we will celebrate," he further added.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor