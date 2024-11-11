"He can do the job for us": Gautam Gambhir hints Rahul could open if Rohit Sharma misses first Test

New Delhi [India], November 11 : As the Indian cricket team prepares to depart for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir has clarified the team's contingency plans in case captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test.

"If Rohit is not available for the first Test match, there is KL Rahul. We will take a call closer to the first match," Gambhir announced during a press conference.

Gambhir emphasized the importance of every series and the readiness of the Indian team to face Australia.

"When you play for your country, every series is important. Irrespective of the past, for us, it is two good teams playing against each other and we are absolutely keen to go out there, perform and win the series," he said.

Highlighting KL Rahul's versatility, Gambhir stated, "There are times you go with experienced players as well. He can bat at the top, middle order and at No. 6 as well. He can keep wicket; can do the job for us if Rohit is not available for the 1st Test."

This flexibility makes Rahul a valuable asset for the team, capable of adapting to various roles as needed.

On Rohit's availability, Gambhir provided an update but kept the final decision open, adding, "There is no confirmation. We'll let you know. Hopefully he'll be available. Everything you'll get to know by the start of the series."

Gambhir's remarks have set the tone for the series, with the Indian team focused on putting forth a strong performance regardless of the challenges they might face.

Following India's shambolic fall against New Zealand on home turf, the road to the WTC final has become a tricky affair.

With a 3-0 series whitewash, India need to win the series by 4-0 to punch their ticket to feature in London for the WTC final for the third successive time.

After the conclusion series opener in Perth, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor