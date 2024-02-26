Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 26 : The cricketing fraternity took to social media on Monday, lauding young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for his match-winning contribution during the fourth Test against England at Ranchi.

Indian youngsters Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's remarkable effort with the bat took the hosts across the finishing line and clinched the series with a five-wicket victory in the fourth Test against England on Monday.

Jurel's contribution was important to the team's win. In the first inning, it was his knock of 90 runs and a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav that pulled India out of a troublesome situation and reduced England's lead to just 46 runs. Later, his 39* in the second innings and partnership with Shubman Gill helped India overcome the pressure of quick wickets and pull off a tense run chase. He earned the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts in only his second Test. He scored a handy 46 runs in his debut Test at Rajkot as well at Rajkot.

Following the win, former England captain Michael Vaughan noted that India have found a great player in Jurel, who plays the "pressure card" well.

"Have to say India have found a very very good player in @dhruvjurel21.. Looks a class act and plays the pressure card incredibly well .. he should be MOM .. #ENGvIND," tweeted Vaughan.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also said that there was something really nice about Jurel's "calmness and temperament.".

"A win to relish and cherish. Wonderful win , great composure shown by Shubman Gill but Dhruv Jurel was simply outstanding in a series winning effort. Something very nice about him in his calmness and his temperament . Top win this and a great team effort," tweeted Sehwag.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded Jurel's composure, saying that his calmness gave everyone a message that he could pull off fine performances under pressure "without much sweat".

"In a series-defining Test, Dhruv Jurel's standout display shone brightly. Admirable composure showcased in both innings. His calmness was shouting " I can do this without much sweat" #INDvENG," tweeted Pathan.

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad also lauded Jurel for showing "exemplary class" and said that "any amount of praise" is too less for the young batter.

"4th innings chases are always difficult and Shubman Gill showed exemplary class. Any amount of praise is too less for Dhruv Jurel. Maturity and temparement beyond his age and experience. Must have a lot to do with the upbringing and sacrifices of his parents and it has manifested beautifully here and resulted in a series-winning effort. #IndvsEng," tweeted Venkatesh.

Tom Moody, the former Australian cricketer, also wrote, "Dhruv Jurel is some player, India have found a gem. #temperament #INDvENG."

Coming to the match, England chose to bat first and put up 353 runs in their first innings, driven by a comeback century by their premier batter Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, 10 fours), a half-century from Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) and Akash Deep (3/83) were the top bowlers for India.

India was bundled out for 307 in their first innings in reply to England's first innings total of 353. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal (73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six) firing once again, India was left struggling at 219/7. It was wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (90 in 149 balls, with six fours and four sixes) who joined forces with Kuldeep (28 in 131 balls) to stitch a 76-run stand for the eighth wicket and India managed to score above 300 runs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir troubled Indian batters and took a five-wicket haul (5/119). Tom Hartley (3/68) and James Anderson (2/48) were also great with the ball. India trailed by 46 runs.

In their second inning, England was bundled out for just 145 runs, with Zak Crawley (60 in 91 balls, with seven fours) and Jonny Bairstow (30 in 42 balls, with three fours) offering some fight. Spinners took all the 10 wickets for India, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) leading the bowlers.

India was given 192 runs to win. The hosts were off to a fine start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (55 in 81 balls, with five fours and a six) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 in 44 balls, with five fours) putting on a 84-run opening stand. But another fine effort by Bashir (3/79) saw India slip to 120/5. It was Shubman Gill (52* in 124 balls, with two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (39* in 77 balls, with two fours) who guided India to a series win by five wickets.

