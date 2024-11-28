"He could have a big series against Australia...": Rahul Dravid on Virat's Perth century

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said that star India Virat Kohli could have a big series against Australia during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and getting a century at the start of the series is nice for him.

Virat broke his Test century drought of over 500 days and showcased his class in his favourite Australian conditions, slamming a return-to-form century against the Aussies at Perth's Optus Stadium, tiring out the Aussies mentally and physically to set the tone for a 295-run win.

Speaking to Star Sports, Dravid said about Virat, "He has been batting really well, even in South Africa months ago when we were there, I thought he was batting really well on a couple of difficult wickets. It is just nice for him to be able to get that hundred at the start of the series. I think he could have a big series."

During the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 69.93. After scoring the century, Virat had a sigh of relief as he raised his bat above his head.

Now, Virat has scored his 81st international century and continues his chase for idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. This is also his 30th Test century. Now in 119 matches, Virat has scored 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 254*.

Also, with 54 List-A centuries, nine T20 centuries, and 37 first-class centuries, Virat has completed 100 centuries in professional cricket.

Virat has also become the seventh player to complete 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. In 26 BGT matches, he has scored 2,147 centuries at an average of 48.79, with nine centuries and five fifties. His best score is 186.

This is Virat's seventh Test century in Australia, the most by an Indian batter, as he has now overtaken Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored six Test tons in Australia. He has also equalled England's Wally Hammond for second-most centuries in Tests in Australia. The most Test centuries in Australia are by England's Jack Hobbs, with nine tons. In Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

This is Virat's 12th international century in Australia, the most by any batter. He has scored 3,531 runs in 43 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.95 in Australia, with 12 centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 169.

In 35 Tests since the start of 2020, Virat has scored 1,943 runs at an average of 32.93 with three centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 186 in this phase.

Speaking on Jaiswal, Dravid said that Jaiswal has been going from strength to strength, and it is hard to imagine that he made his debut just a year and a half ago in the West Indies.

"It was not long ago that he actually started. And to go to Australia, to play in Perth, and in your first Test match, get a hundred on Australian soil, I do not think many people have been able to do that. I am sure someone like him, with his hunger, his desire, and his drive, he is only going to keep getting better and better," he concluded.

After a first-innings duck, the 22-year-old opener bounced back with a composed yet aggressive 161-run knock against Australia's formidable bowling attack at Perth's Optus Stadium.

In 15 Tests, Jaiswal has amassed 1,568 runs at an average of 58.07 with four centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 214*, and all his centuries have been converted into scores of 150 or more.

These matches have all come during the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, where Jaiswal is the second-highest run scorer behind England's Joe Root, who has accumulated 1,750 runs in 19 matches, including six centuries and six fifties.

