"He deserves all the credit": Venkatesh Iyer credits unsung hero for KKR's IPL 2024 title triumph

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : Filled with jubilant emotions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hard-hitting batter Venkatesh Iyer highlighted the crucial role of mentor Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for shaping the team into an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 champions and expressed gratitude to the fans for always cheer and support the team throughout the tournament.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At the same ground in 2012, KKR had clinched their maiden title, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers did extremely well to restrict the dangerous SRH batting line-up to 113 - which was chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Iyer, who smashed an unbeaten 52 in just 26 balls, also mentioned Nayar's role in the team's success.

"As Varun mentioned, credit has to go to Abhishek Nayar. You know certain things go unnoticed. I'll make sure that they don't go because that guy deserves all the credit in the world for the way he's been working for this franchise," Iyer told the broadcasters after the game.

"And this one is for the fans who turned up in huge numbers year after year, waiting for 10 years. We have some superstars in our team still we did not win, but kudos to the fans who came in regularly to cheer and support us, this is for them," Iyer said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach said the victory meant everything to them as it took him 16 years before he got the championship.

"It means everything. It has taken a very long time. Personally started playing IPL in the first season. It's taken me 16 years before I got my championship, but I'm really happy for the boys. It's been 5-6 years. I can't express how happy I am. Can't express it, with the big man (Russell) turning up as usual, but it's the most surreal feeling that I've had in a very long time," Nayar told the broadcasters after the game.

