New Delhi [India], December 12 : Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes Shubman Gill is facing pressure to perform, given his recent struggles with form. Pathan emphasised that Gill needs to score runs to cement his spot in the T20I side, especially with the World Cup just around the corner and Sanju Samson is waiting in the wings to feature in the playing 11.

This comes after Gill failed to score in runs in the first two fixtures of the ongoing five-match T20 series against South Africa. Gill scored only four runs in the first T20I and was dismissed for a golden duck in the second match against South Africa.

"The main topic is of Shubman Gill. He is the vice-captain, and the World Cup is nearing. But runs are not coming, and he is struggling for form. He must make runs if he is to cement his spot in the T20I side, else he will be more under pressure. Gill got out for a first-ball duck in the second T20I, but it's not his game to step out and play as he did in the first. Whenever he doesn't make runs, the pressure will pile on because Sanju Samson is currently benched," Ifran Pathan said on his YouTube Channel.

Pathan feels that if India is backing Gill for the World Cup, it's critical for him to make runs, and said that if he doesn't perform, it will hurt India, as they might not get a good start in the power-play.

"If Sanju Samson is brought into the side and doesn't make runs, then India will be in a catch-22 situation. But if India are backing Shubman Gill for the World Cup, it's critical for him to make runs. If it doesn't, it will hurt India due to the good start they might not get. Secondly, Gill will find himself under constant pressure because he is part of the leadership group," he said.

Pathan added that Samson should be mentally ready, as management could turn to him if Gill continues to struggle with the bat. Pathan also felt Gill would score runs if he sticks to his own game plan.

"Hence, Samson should also be mentally ready. I will say it again that Gill will score runs if he sticks to his own game plan. If he keeps thinking that there's another player waiting, it will be trouble. The team management's role will be important then," Pathan concluded.

Gill's recent form has been below average, given his pedigree. In his last 14 T20I innings, Gill has scored just 263 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 142.93. Samson, who has been benched, has actually performed better as an opener, scoring 522 runs at a strike rate of 180 in 17 innings.

Notably, Sanju Samson has impressive T20I form as an opener, having scored hundreds in consecutive innings - against Bangladesh in Hyderabad (October last year) and South Africa in Durban (November last year). He is the only Indian opener to achieve this feat till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor