"He doesn't mind seeing himself on back page...": Cummins hilariously shoots down possibility of Warner return

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins hilariously turned down legendary opener David Warner's offer of an international comeback, expressing his side's aim to move on from the older lot of talent towards a new generation.

Cummins was speaking at 'The Grade Cricketer' Podcast. Days back, Warner had offered to return for Border-Gavaskar Trophy if Australia could not find a replacement for him as an opener, even after trying Steve Smith at his spot to mixed results.

Speaking at the podcast, Cummins in fact revealed he had a conversation about a possible return to the Test side.

"I did speak to Davey a couple of days ago. I cannot remember if he raised it or I did. He asked, 'What do you think?' And I was like,' Yeah, good luck with Thunder (Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League) this year. I look forward to your comments on Fox," said Cummins.

Cummins hilariously remarked that the batter likes to see himself garner headlines in newspapers.

"I reckon he does not mind seeing himself on the back page. We love Davey, but he is retired. Sorry mate!," he said.

Cummins also revealed that the first series loss to India at home in 2018-19 hurt way more than their inspirational 2-1 series win in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Aussies were outplayed by Indians completely.

The highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year will kickstart with the first Test at Perth from November 22. This series will be critical for both sides' chances for an ICC World Test Championship final appearances and Aussies would also be aiming to prevent a hat-trick of series losses to India at their home.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast, Cummins said, "I thought the series before that in 2018-19 was worse because we got completely beaten. That series [in 2020-21] was quite tightly fought I thought. They played fantastically well to win at The Gabba. That was annoying, but I felt the series before, where we were like completely outplayed, that one hurt more."

These two series wins came in different circumstances for India. In the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of star batters David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving their one year bans after the 'Sandpaper Gate' ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

In the 2020-21 series, India was skittled out for just 36 runs in their second innings and lost the match by eight wickets at Adelaide. Star batter Virat Kohli left the team after the Test as he flew back to home for birth of his child. Ajinkya Rahane led India in his absence. Battling injuries, inexperience and instances of racism from the Australian crowd, India completed an inspiring series win by handling Australia their first loss at The Gabba in 32 years in the final Test.

After the first Test at Perth from November 22 onwards, the second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor