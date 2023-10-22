Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Following Daryl Mitchell's 130-run knock against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, Former Aussie player Tom Moody said that exemplified everything about the Kiwi cricket.

Moody took his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and showered praise on Daryl Mitchell and said that he is very humble, resourceful and reliable.

"Daryl Mitchell is such a consistent presence in this @BLACKCAPS middle order, he exemplifies everything about NZ cricket. Humble, resourceful and reliable," Moody wrote on X.

https://x.com/TomMoodyCricket/status/1716059269714637283?s=20

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

In the second inning, Virat Kohli again played a stellar inning and scored 95 runs from 104 balls to help the Men in Blue to clinch a four-wicket win against the Kiwis.

Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets in the second inning. While Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner picked up one wicket each.

Following the win against New Zealand, India remained unbeaten in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor