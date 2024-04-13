"He has been doing it for years....": Samson lauds 'finisher' Hetmyer after win over PBKS

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 13 : Following his side's three-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson expressed happiness with Shimron Hetmyer's clinical finishing and the fact that a struggling Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to get some valuable runs.

A determined and entertaining knock by Shimron Hetmyer helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last-over thriller during the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. It was the Punjab Kings' second defeat on their home turf.

RR continues to be on the top of the points table with five wins and a loss and 10 points. PBKS are in the eighth spot, with two wins and four losses.

"We all were tensed during the run-chase. Against Punjab in the last 3-4 years, each and every game is very close. They bowled really well, it was a funny game. (On Hetmyer) He has been doing it for years and years, with experience and composure. Rovamn (Powell) and Hetty - having them was good," Samson said during the post-match presentation.

He also lauded Tanush Kotian, the all-rounder who opened with Jaiswal and had a half-century stand with him.

"Tanush had a fabulous Ranji Trophy. He has been impressing everyone. We did not want to unsettle the batting order. Very happy to see him (Jaiswal) get those 30s and 40s," said Samson.

Kotian bagged the 'Player of the Tournament' award in Ranji this year. In 10 matches, he took 29 wickets at an average of 16.96 and a strike rate of 34.96, with the best figures of 5/58. He contributed 502 runs with the bat at an average of 41.83, with a century and five half-centuries scored down the order. His best score was 120*.

Jaiswal has scored 99 runs in six IPL games so far.

Coming to the game, PBKS was put to bat first. None of the batters could score big as knocks from Ashutosh Sharma (31 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (29 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) helped PBKS reach 147/8 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/34) and Avesh Khan (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for RR.

In the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (39 in 28 balls, with four boundaries) had a 56-run stand with Tanush Kotian (24 in 31 balls, with three fours). After that, RR lost some quick wickets. But a quick cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (27* in 10 balls, with a four and three sixes) helped the side chase down the target with a ball to go.

Kagiso Rabada (2/18) and Sam Curran (2/25) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

