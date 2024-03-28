"He is a changed guy, watch out": Suryakumar Yadav issues warning about Riyan Parag

New Delhi [India], March 28 : India's dynamic opener, Suryakumar Yadav, hailed Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag following his batting masterclass against the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

Parag put the art of power hitting on exhibiton as he came out all guns firing and blazed his way to 84 off 45 balls, smacking 7 fours and 6 towering sixes. He brought up his runs at a strike rate of 186.67. He struck two sixes and three fours off Anrich Nortje in the final over of the innings and singlehandedly guided RR to a comeptitive total of 185/5.

Surya took to X, and hailed Parag for the commitment he has showed and the performance that he has delivered in the IPL.

"Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there 'He is a changed guy' RIYAN PARAG 2.0 Watch out," Surya wrote on X.

Parag began his innings steadily, scoring 26 runs on 26 balls. In the next 19 balls, he scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 305.

After the mid-innings, Parag talked about the hard work that he has put in to deal with speedsters like Anrich Nortje.

"I have put in a lot of practice, I've practised against those kind of (bowling of Nortje). I had my options ready for both sides of the wicket - I was backing mys strengths, I know I had the power, it's good when it comes off. Sanju bhai told me to take it deep, I was confident that I could get a lot of runs. It wasn't easy for a new batter to come and score, you needed someone to stay until the end. It's been tough, I'm a bit emotional now, I have worked hard and seeing the fruits of it now," Parag said.

His batting heroics combined with a clinical performance from the bowlers sealed a 12-run victory for RR over DC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor