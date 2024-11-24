"He is a deserving player": Pant's childhood coach Avatar Singh following Rishabh's record-breaking IPL bid

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 : India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's childhood coach Avatar Singh on Sunday said that the 27-year-old is a "deserving player" for the way he performed in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), being bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a massive Rs 27 crores during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Avatar Singh extended his best wishes to Pant ahead of the 2025 season of the IPL season.

"He is a deserving player...The way he performed in the IPL, T20 World Cup and recovered from the injury is commendable...I extend best wishes to Rishabh Pant and may he continue to win more trophies for the Indian Cricket team...," Avatar Singh told ANI.

Pant's coach Devender Sharma said that he is very proud of him that the India wicketkeeper-batter became the most expensive player ever in IPL.

"As a coach, it is a very proud moment for me that he became the most expensive player ever in IPL history...Rishabh Pant enjoys playing and after his accident, he worked hard a lot and he was determined to play cricket again. The way he made a comeback is historic...," Devender told ANI.

The India wicketkeeper-batter beat compatriot Shreyas Iyer, who had just become the most expensive player in the league's history, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crores a few minutes back. He had beat Australia's Mitchell Starc, who marked his return to IPL after years with a record-breaking bid of Rs 24.75 crores.

Initially, there was a bidding war between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with the latter giving up. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the bidding war, trying to bolster their explosive batting attack and Delhi Capitals (DC) tried to use the 'Right To Match' card, but they could not match the value LSG put for Pant, breaking the bank for him and going beyond Iyer's value.

