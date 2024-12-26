"He is a legend of the game...Was trying to put pressure on him": Sam Konstas on Jasprit Bumrah

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 : Australian debutant Sam Konstas reflected on his encounter with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the first day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the post-day press conference, Konstas acknowledged Bumrah's pivotal role in changing the momentum of the match.

Konstas elaborated on his strategy against Bumrah, highlighting the challenge of facing such an experienced bowler.

"I was trying to bring the best out of myself, so just getting that contest with him and trying to take his lines away. Yeah, I think just getting used to the wicket. First time facing him, getting used to his action," he said.

The young Australian batter admitted that Bumrah's skill had him on the back foot at times.

"Obviously, he beat my bat quite a few times and I was lucky enough to get a few away, but it was a great contest," he noted.

Konstas played a 60-run knock from 65 balls in his debut match against India. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

The first session of the Boxing Day Test on Thursday was all about the debutant Sam Konstas.

Konstas and Khawaja opened for the Aussies and cemented a partnership of 89 runs and gave a sigh of relief to the hosts.

The India bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to get a breakthrough in the first session as the Aussies openers continued to build on their partnership.

Konstas played a bold inning and faced the mighty Bumrah without any fear. It didn't feel like it was the first time the 19-year-old was playing his maiden international match.

In the seventh over, Konstas smashed consecutive boundaries against Bumrah. In the first ball, the youngster played a scoop shot and sent the ball over the stumps for a four. Meanwhile, in the second ball, the debutant reversed his stance and hit the ball over the boundary for a six.

After smashing the over-head boundary, Konstas etched his name on the record books as he became the eighth batter to hit a six against Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket.

In the 14th over, Konstas smashed his maiden international fifty and became the second youngest to score a half-century for Australia in Test cricket.

The 19-year-old played fearless cricket, however, his knock came to an end in the 20th over when India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him.

