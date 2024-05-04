"He is a player to watch out for": Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill ahead of RCB-GT clash in IPL 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the player to watch on Saturday will be GT skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill has featured in nine matches so far in the Indian Premier League 2024 where he has managed to strike 304 runs at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of 146.15.

The former right-hand opener asserted that as the fixture is set to be played at Bengaluru which has a flat pitch, the young Indian opener will be a player to watch out for.

"Since the match is in Bengaluru, it's a flat pitch, and Shubman Gill has class, I have to go with Shubman Gill as a player to watch out for. Shubman Gill firing is absolutely imperative. If he doesn't fire, the Titanic will sink. I am expecting him to play the powerplay well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further stated that if the 24-year-old cricketer manages to score in the powerplay then no bowler would be able to stop him.

"If he reaches close to 28-30 in the powerplay, he scores big runs. If he remains at 15-18 and doesn't encash the powerplay, he gets slightly stuck later. So I am hoping he makes the powerplay count. If Shubman does that, no one can stop him. Then he bats extremely well," the 46-year-old added.

Following the loss against the Faf Du Plessis-led RCB on Sunday, the Gujarat-based franchise holds the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches in the IPL 2024.

GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar.

