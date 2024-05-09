"He is a six-hitter...": Mike Hesson backs Abhishek Sharma to play for India following T20 WC 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 9 : Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and cricket coach Mike Hesson backed young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma to open for Team India after the ICC T20 World Cup this year in West Indies and USA.

Abhishek is having a wonderful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the Orange Army. Tasked to smash sixes fearlessly at the top alongside Australian opener Travis Head, Abhishek is fulfilling his responsibility no doubt. The duo is having an incredible season for their franchise and their style of attacking right from ball one and taking their team to totals of 250 or more is something that could cause a paradigm shift in T20 cricket in the near future.

Abhishek's fearless hitting at the top led to speculations that he could be one of the surprise entries to India's T20 World Cup squad. However, the 23-year-old all-rounder did not make it to the squad.

Hesson however, backs this youngster to be a part of India's plans following the tournament, because of his ability to attack spin in the powerplay and an improved game against pace.

"Oh, look, I think so (whether Abhishek will play for India following T20 WC). I mean, I think his ability to take on spin in the power play. And he has improved greatly against pace. He is a high-quality player. He is a boundary hitter. He is a six-hitter and no doubt post-World Cup, and he will start to make some changes, whether it be Yashasvi Jaiswal, himself or Shubman Gill. To be fair, there are a few. There is plenty of names, but he will definitely be one that will have plenty of people talking about," said Hesson on JioCinema.

Abhishek is the 11th-highest run-getter with 401 runs in 12 matches at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 205.64, with two fifties. His best score is 75*.

Coming to yesterday's match between SRH and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), LSG elected to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors got to a slow start, getting just 57 runs in the first 10 overs and losing three wickets. Skipper KL Rahul played a sluggish knock of 29 in 33 balls, with a four and a six.

In the second half of the innings, Ayush Badoni (55* in 30 balls, with nine fours) and Nicholas Pooran (48* in 26 balls, with six fours and a six) turned things around with a 99-run stand, putting a score of 165/4 in 20 overs for LSG.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/12) was the top bowler for LSG. Pat Cummins also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 166 runs, openers Travis Head (89* in 30 balls, with eight fours and eight sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (75* in 28 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) launched what seemed like a never-ending assault on LSG batters, helping SRH chase down the total in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket.

SRH is at number three in the table with seven wins, five losses and 14 points. LSG is in the sixth spot with six wins, six losses and 12 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor