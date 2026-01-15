"He is caught in two minds": Srikkanth believes Ravindra Jadeja is indecisive whether to attack or defend

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 15 : Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is indecisive and unsure whether to attack or defend in the 50-over format.

He suggested playing three spinners and three pacers, questioning why the bowling all-rounder has to be a medium pacer. Srikkanth's comments come after New Zealand secured a seven-wicket win in the second ODI against India in Rajkot on Thursday.

Srikkanth urged to bring back all-rounder Axar Patel in the ODI squad. He also praised Patel for his terrific record in the white-ball format.

"Jadeja is one of my favourites. But he also does not seem to know what to do. He is also caught in two minds, to attack or flight, he does not know. It is an open secret (to bring Axar back). Why not play three spinners and three pacers? Is there a rule that the bowling all-rounder should only be a medium pacer? It is impossible to get a replacement for Hardik Pandya. You cannot. Axar would have been an ideal candidate for today's match. The sixth bowler was missing today," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

"Axar has a terrific record. He played the Champions Trophy, and he did very well. He won the T20 World Cup for us. Suddenly, he is nowhere. Where is Axar Patel? Where is he? The team is suffering at the end of the day," he added.

After Washington Sundar was ruled out of the New Zealand ODI series, Jadeja remains the only spin all-rounder in the team alongside spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja has been struggling with his form in the 50-over format.

He went wicketless in the first two ODIs against New Zealand while also failing with the bat on both occasions,s scoring 4 and 27, respectively.

India will now take the field against New Zealand on Sunday in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

