"He is certainly looking good": Eoin Morgan on Pant's 55-run knock against KKR

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Former England skipper Eoin Morgan opened up on Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant's scintillating 55-run mark against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said that the wicketkeeper-batter is looking good currently after returning from injury.

Rishabh made his return to competitive cricket during this edition of the IPL after surviving a life-threatening car accident back in December 2022. Though his comeback inning against Punjab Kings was a disappointing one of just 18 runs, Pant has shown improvement in his next inning. During the match against KKR, Pant registered back-to-back half-centurys, scoring 55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes.

While speaking to JioCinema, Morgan said that he and others can't believe Pant's progress in the game after suffering injuries from a car accident.

The former cricketer added that the DC skipper needs a bit of help from his teammates like Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

"Rishabh Pant is certainly looking good and a lot of people, including myself, can't believe his progress both physically, mentally and his performance on the field. There is one thing getting your own body and mind right, there is another thing delivering on the field. He is leading his team and he is actually leading quite well. He needs a little bit of help alongside it. He needs to find more out of the likes of Mitchell Marsh, more runs from David Warner and a lot more from Prithvi Shaw," Morgan told JioCinema.

He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the league so far, having made 152 runs in four matches at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of over 158. His best score is 55 and he has scored two fifties so far.

Summarizing the match, KKR's target of 273 turned out to be too much for DC as they gave in to pressure and ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora bagged two wickets each to reduce DC to 33/4 in the powerplay.

These early blows derailed DC's approach to chasing down the massive total which got more challenging with each delivery.

Eventually, the required rate turned out to be too much as they ended up suffering a 106-run defeat.

