"He is our most experienced bowler": RCB assistant coach Adam Griffith hails Mohammad Siraj after GT clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 : Following the victory against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru assistant coach Adam Griffith hailed the star India seamer Mohammad Siraj on his brilliant performance on Saturday.

RCB managed to survive a middle-over scare of quick wickets despite an explosive partnership between skipper Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli to record a four-wicket win against GT in their IPL 2024 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Faf Du Plessis-led side has jumped to the seventh place in the points table, with four wins and seven losses, giving them eight points. With the same win-loss record and points but an inferior net run rate, the Gujarat franchise is in the ninth spot.

Former Australian cricketer asserted that in recent times, the RCB franchise had really worked hard to get better starts for the team.

"The start of the tournament was not that great, especially in the powerplay. That is something we really focused on. Recently we made sure that we really worked hard to get better starts for the group. Tonight, it was one of the better ones and it was good to see the hard work come off," Griffith said in the post-match press conference.

The 46-year-old further lauded Siraj saying that he is the leader of the group.

"Siraj is the leader of our group. He is our most experienced bowler especially among the Indian quicks and with our international guys as well. Having him up and running and bowling well, but not only that, it's his body language, his aggression, him trying to get wickets, he is such an important part of what he do," RCB assistant coach asserted.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. GT was 19/3 at one point. Then, a 61-run partnership between Shahrukh Khan (37 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six) and David Miller (30 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped GT make a brief comeback.

RCB kept taking regular wickets and once again reduced GT to 87/5. Then, a 44-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (35 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Rashid Khan (18 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) took GT beyond the 100-run mark. RCB bundled out GT for 147 runs in 19.3 overs.

Yash Dayal (2/21), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/29) were among the top bowlers for RCB. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma took a wicket each.

Coming to the run chase, RCB started off brilliantly with Faf Du Plessis (64 in 23 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) and Virat Kohli (42 in 27 balls, with two fours and four sixes) putting up a 92-run stand.

After that RCB lost its way due to a fantastic spell from Joshua Little (4/45) and Noor Ahmed (2/23). However, Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) guided the team to a four-wicket win with 38 balls left.

