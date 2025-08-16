"He just wants to run in, bowl fast day after day...": Flintoff hails pacer Baker on maiden English call-up

Leeds [UK], August 16 : Former England captain Andrew Flintoff hailed young pacer Sonny Baker, who earned his maiden call-up to the English side for the ODIs against South Africa at home and T20Is against Ireland away from home.

Flintoff, who is the head coach of England's developmental Lions squad, was the one who handed Baker his first-class debut during the tour to Australia back in 2025. During the tour, he took eight wickets in two matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Flintoff, coaching Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, said, "Sonny Baker has been announced in the squad. Unbelievable."

"He came in, we gave him his first-class debut in Australia. Runs in, bowls quick, but what a joy to work with. He is just a cracking lad. He writes everything down, he hangs on your every word."

"He just wants to run in, bowl fast day after day. As a coach of the Lions, that is what you want to see," he concluded.

During the ongoing The Hundred, Baker has four wickets in four games at an average of just over 23 for Manchester Originals.

England have announced their squads for the limited-overs series against South Africa and Ireland.

With the red-ball leg of the home summer behind them, England will next feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Proteas starting September 2 in Headingley.

The home series will be followed by a three-match contest against Ireland in Malahide from September 17.

Harry Brook, who was appointed England's white-ball captain after the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, will continue to lead in the home series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell has been named skipper for the tour of Ireland, with Brook rested for the three-match T20I series.

England squads:

For South Africa ODIs: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

For South Africa T20Is: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

For Ireland T20Is: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

