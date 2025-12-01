"He knows his game inside out": Gavaskar after Virat Kohli's record 52nd ODI century

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted Virat Kohli's ability to know his game "inside out" and plays to his strength.

Virat Kohli broke an all-time record after bringing up his 52nd ODI century, surpassing Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 51 centuries and becoming the player with the most hundreds in a single format.

Kohli scored 135 runs off 120 balls in the first India vs South Africa match of the three-match ODI series. His remarkable knock guided India to a 17-run win over South Africa in Ranchi. Notably, Kohli's century was not only an affair of finesse and delicate shot-making as he also thwarted the Proteas bowlers for seven sixes, along with 11 fours.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Cricket Live', Sunil Gavaskar said Kohli succeeds by sticking to his strengthstiming the ball, and rotating strikerather than trying to hit big shots from the start.

"He is the type of batter who can't go bang-bang straight away. Some batters can, but Kohli knows his game inside out, and he knows that's not his strength. His strength is striking the ball through the covers, playing the straight drive and the flick. Yes, he'll occasionally play the bottom-hand flick for six over square-leg or mid-wicket, but otherwise he plays in the V," JioStar expert Sunil Gavaskar said.

He highlighted Kohli's smart shot selection, reliance on singles, and ability to bat according to the team's needs rather than crowd expectations.

"That's the safest way to bat, especially when the pitch may keep low or the ball may move around. The running between the wickets is crucial, singles are the lifeblood of batting in any format. You keep taking singles and your innings keeps flowing. Even if the crowd wants quicker scoring, he bats as the team needs," Gavaskar added.

